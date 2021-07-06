Zacks: Analysts Expect Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.99 Million

Brokerages expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) will post $32.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.48 million to $35.00 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners reported sales of $12.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full-year sales of $132.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.23 million to $151.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $144.77 million, with estimates ranging from $138.70 million to $154.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 165.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $22.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.95 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KRP shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

NYSE KRP opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.59. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.68%.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $41,479.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,503 shares in the company, valued at $519,653.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

