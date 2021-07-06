Zacks: Analysts Expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) to Post $0.41 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SPX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. SPX posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SPX.

Get SPX alerts:

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.17 million. SPX had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

SPXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SPX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Shares of NYSE SPXC traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.26. The company had a trading volume of 144,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,130. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33. SPX has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $66.19.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPX by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,514,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPX by 5,353.1% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,019,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,025 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $506,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of SPX by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 62,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX (SPXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.