Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) will post $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.71. CDK Global also reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.86 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 116.27% and a net margin of 57.81%. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CDK shares. TheStreet raised CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CDK Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CDK Global by 344.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in CDK Global in the first quarter worth $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in CDK Global by 2,121.2% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

CDK traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,001. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.39. CDK Global has a one year low of $39.34 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

