Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.18 Million

Brokerages predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) will post sales of $48.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.80 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full-year sales of $191.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $146.49 million to $215.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $305.57 million, with estimates ranging from $201.17 million to $346.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ChargePoint.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.23 million. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.37) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHPT shares. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $32.02 on Tuesday. ChargePoint has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $49.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.18.

In other ChargePoint news, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 2,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $71,657.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,590.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 22,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $718,860.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,685,001.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,420. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 25.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Article: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChargePoint (CHPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.