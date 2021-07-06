Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) will report ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DHT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). DHT reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 109.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. DHT had a net margin of 36.34% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.55 million.

DHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. DNB Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 price objective on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DHT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in DHT by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,936,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,785,000 after buying an additional 511,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DHT by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,940,000 after purchasing an additional 238,683 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in DHT by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,611,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,414,000 after purchasing an additional 101,726 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in DHT during the first quarter worth about $13,978,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in DHT by 13.9% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,203,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,069,000 after acquiring an additional 268,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

DHT stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.49. 1,620,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,744,567. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23. DHT has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

