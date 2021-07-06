Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.03). Farmland Partners also reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Farmland Partners.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 17.92%.

FPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Farmland Partners from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSE FPI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.36. The company had a trading volume of 289,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,182. The company has a market cap of $381.18 million, a P/E ratio of -82.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.96. Farmland Partners has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $14.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 212.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 72,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,022,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,666,000 after acquiring an additional 60,669 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 55,228 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 30,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

Read More: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmland Partners (FPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.