Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 55.18%.

HASI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.56.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $2,885,497.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,542,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 78,256 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 792.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 30,903 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HASI opened at $56.47 on Tuesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $72.42. The company has a quick ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 19.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.48%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

