Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will announce $0.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.89. Highwoods Properties reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Highwoods Properties.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.56%.

HIW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.54. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $48.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

In related news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $55,199.88. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIW. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 113.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 2,381.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Highwoods Properties (HIW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.