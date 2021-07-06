Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will announce $0.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.89. Highwoods Properties reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.56%.

HIW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.54. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $48.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

In related news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $55,199.88. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIW. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 113.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 2,381.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Earnings History and Estimates for Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW)

