Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will report $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.85. HP posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 69.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. HP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in HP by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 99,167 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 62,215 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of HP by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 409,429 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $10,068,000 after buying an additional 179,277 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of HP by 344.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 99,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 76,767 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,473,560 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $46,786,000 after buying an additional 240,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth $6,810,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.40. HP has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

