Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate International Paper (NYSE:IP) Will Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect International Paper (NYSE:IP) to report earnings per share of $1.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for International Paper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $1.01. International Paper posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $6.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $61.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

