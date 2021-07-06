Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.11 Billion

Brokerages expect O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to announce sales of $3.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive reported sales of $3.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year sales of $12.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.95 billion to $12.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.13 billion to $12.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.22.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total value of $265,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.67, for a total value of $2,643,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,148 shares of company stock worth $34,816,827. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 215,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $496,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $581.88 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $413.00 and a 12-month high of $582.79. The firm has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $546.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

