Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.30 Million

Analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) will report $129.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $137.30 million and the lowest is $124.95 million. Pacira BioSciences reported sales of $75.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full-year sales of $541.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $523.80 million to $552.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $640.18 million, with estimates ranging from $614.00 million to $671.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.23 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 33.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PCRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.54.

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $59.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Pacira BioSciences has a 12 month low of $48.23 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

In related news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 21,823 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,461,049.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,559.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,047 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $63,908.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,134 shares in the company, valued at $740,659.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,299 shares of company stock worth $4,774,692. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,203,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $13,925,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $12,834,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 6.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,095,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,872,000 after acquiring an additional 131,686 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $9,103,000.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

