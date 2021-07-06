Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) to Announce -$0.34 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Redfin posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 325%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $268.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.68 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RDFN. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Redfin in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Redfin in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.40.

RDFN traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.69. 883,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,367. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,567.25 and a beta of 1.88. Redfin has a 1 year low of $35.05 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.18.

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 90,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $4,540,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,668,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,191,565.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Slavet sold 14,350 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $963,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,084,656.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 217,533 shares of company stock valued at $12,287,217. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at $697,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 1,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 676,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,460,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Redfin by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

