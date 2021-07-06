Zacks: Brokerages Expect AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AzurRx BioPharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). AzurRx BioPharma posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AzurRx BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AzurRx BioPharma.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07).

Several equities analysts have commented on AZRX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.88.

NASDAQ AZRX opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. AzurRx BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $62.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AzurRx BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in AzurRx BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in AzurRx BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in AzurRx BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 4.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency.

