Zacks: Brokerages Expect IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.06. IAMGOLD posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that IAMGOLD will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow IAMGOLD.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.79 million. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

IAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised IAMGOLD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James set a $4.00 target price on IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,973,817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth $24,075,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,900,535 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after buying an additional 3,766,368 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 72.8% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,383,506 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after buying an additional 1,424,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 46.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after buying an additional 626,792 shares during the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAG opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.04. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IAMGOLD (IAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.