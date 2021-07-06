Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $861.89 Million

Equities research analysts expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to post sales of $861.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $825.76 million to $881.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International reported sales of $690.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full year sales of $3.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. The company had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total transaction of $1,566,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,309. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $7,780,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,572,000 after buying an additional 34,596 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,605,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 25.1% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 37,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,813,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,401.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,310.60. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $811.97 and a one year high of $1,403.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

