Zacks: Brokerages Expect MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $119.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) will report $119.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $121.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $118.50 million. MicroStrategy posted sales of $110.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full year sales of $504.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $499.80 million to $509.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $528.10 million, with estimates ranging from $519.50 million to $536.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSTR shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.75.

MSTR opened at $635.61 on Tuesday. MicroStrategy has a one year low of $114.21 and a one year high of $1,315.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -51.84 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $558.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 491.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,630,000 after acquiring an additional 702,878 shares during the period. Steadview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at $90,540,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at $39,137,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $844,542,000 after buying an additional 62,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 119.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 94,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,130,000 after buying an additional 51,475 shares during the last quarter. 57.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

