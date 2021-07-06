Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. The Kraft Heinz reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Kraft Heinz.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.46.

In related news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.74. The Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

