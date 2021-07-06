Zacks: Brokerages Expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $244.48 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) will post sales of $244.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Unity Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $248.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $242.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Unity Software’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on U. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

Shares of U stock opened at $106.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -91.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.91. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.94.

In other Unity Software news, major shareholder 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total value of $11,172,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $679,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,481,508.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 703,211 shares of company stock worth $65,624,385.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $4,870,777,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,096,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715,289 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $307,805,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,248,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,226,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

