Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Zillow Group reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 235.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.04.

ZG stock opened at $118.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $212.40. The company has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 737.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 21,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,093,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 6,151.1% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 57,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 56,221 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1,928.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,199,000 after purchasing an additional 73,807 shares during the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

