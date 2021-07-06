Zano (ZANO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.85 Million

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 6th. During the last week, Zano has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. Zano has a market cap of $21.85 million and $1,441.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zano coin can now be bought for approximately $2.04 or 0.00005879 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $34,698.89 or 1.00067082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00038908 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $491.27 or 0.01416766 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.87 or 0.00400493 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007648 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.34 or 0.00396057 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005940 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00064694 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,744,976 coins and its circulating supply is 10,715,476 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

