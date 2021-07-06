ZClassic Trading Down 0.5% Over Last Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and $2,669.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.32 or 0.00339410 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00141726 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.82 or 0.00190780 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006683 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003122 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,242,722 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.