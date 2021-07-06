Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $28.92

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.92 and last traded at $28.92, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.65.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.75 million for the quarter. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 61.68% and a negative net margin of 243.60%.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

