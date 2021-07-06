Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,116.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $539.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $500.38. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $246.83 and a 1 year high of $541.26.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total transaction of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,518.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $9,784,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,776,963.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,413 shares of company stock worth $19,012,148. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.43.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

