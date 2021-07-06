Zeepin (ZPT) Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 6th. In the last week, Zeepin has traded 25% lower against the dollar. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Zeepin has a total market cap of $322,502.28 and approximately $76,923.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00047959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00134685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.38 or 0.00167578 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,292.95 or 1.00156466 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $328.12 or 0.00958304 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

