Zel (ZEL) Hits One Day Volume of $175,811.00

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Zel coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.72 or 0.00331709 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00141316 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.11 or 0.00188662 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006624 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001837 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.