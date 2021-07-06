Zel (ZEL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $175,811.00

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 6th. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.97 or 0.00345112 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00141286 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.20 or 0.00199496 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006633 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002206 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003112 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

