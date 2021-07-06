Zelwin (ZLW) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $352,346.00

Zelwin (CURRENCY:ZLW) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last week, Zelwin has traded up 19% against the US dollar. One Zelwin coin can now be bought for approximately $7.07 or 0.00020542 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zelwin has a market capitalization of $510.78 million and approximately $352,346.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00060233 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003345 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00018086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.47 or 0.00945324 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00046219 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Zelwin Coin Profile

Zelwin (ZLW) is a coin. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,221,543 coins. The official website for Zelwin is zelwin.com . Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. “

Buying and Selling Zelwin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zelwin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zelwin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zelwin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

