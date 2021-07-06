Zenswap Network Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $544.00 (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded 86.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Zenswap Network Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. Zenswap Network Token has a market cap of $33,711.78 and approximately $544.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00060251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003337 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00018098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.61 or 0.00948542 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00046452 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Coin Profile

Zenswap Network Token (CRYPTO:ZNT) is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zenswap Network Token is www.zenswapnetwork.info . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

