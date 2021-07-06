Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker Sells 8,420 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 8,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $431,356.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,019,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,823.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ZNTL traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.83. The stock had a trading volume of 422,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,727. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $62.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.00.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). On average, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,172,000 after buying an additional 1,315,141 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,212,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $656,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

