ZEON (ZEON) Price Hits $0.0037 on Exchanges

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $113.29 million and $424,582.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded up 42.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ZEON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00058590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017992 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.19 or 0.00933649 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00045157 BTC.

ZEON Coin Profile

ZEON is a coin. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

Buying and Selling ZEON

