Zero (ZER) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One Zero coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $14,801.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.37 or 0.00344042 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00141195 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.47 or 0.00197759 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006639 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003112 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 70.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000948 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,203,757 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

