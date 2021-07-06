Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. Zeta Global has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $9.44.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

