Zeusshield (ZSC) Market Cap Hits $265,078.09

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $265,078.09 and approximately $1.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeusshield coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00060721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003332 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00018048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.72 or 0.00950221 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00046249 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

ZSC is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

