ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded down 28.6% against the dollar. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $190,032.72 and $56.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00058571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003309 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00017971 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.63 or 0.00929120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00045038 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

