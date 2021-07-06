Zigcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $710,317.00 (ZIG)

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. In the last week, Zigcoin has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Zigcoin has a market capitalization of $9.06 million and $710,317.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zigcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0654 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zigcoin Coin Profile

Zigcoin (ZIG) is a coin. It launched on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,574,158 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

