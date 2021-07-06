Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Hits $0.0802 on Top Exchanges

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $918.39 million and $66.28 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0802 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.20 or 0.00234078 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001451 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.98 or 0.00811384 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

ZIL is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,749,452,281 coins and its circulating supply is 11,457,985,128 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

