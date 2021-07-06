ZKSwap Reaches Market Cap of $160.04 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $160.04 million and approximately $20.10 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZKSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00002376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00047450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00133699 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.19 or 0.00167650 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,170.74 or 1.00163518 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.33 or 0.00956557 BTC.

ZKSwap Coin Profile

ZKSwap was first traded on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

