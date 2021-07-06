ZooKeeper (ZOO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $42,470.00

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $42,470.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded down 27.5% against the dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0996 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00048450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.15 or 0.00134017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.55 or 0.00167151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,474.53 or 1.00121839 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.11 or 0.00964528 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 24,715,328 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.