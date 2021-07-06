Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stake Boosted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $11,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 408.2% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 68,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,984,000 after acquiring an additional 54,730 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,870,000 after acquiring an additional 34,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 284,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,373,000 after acquiring an additional 55,492 shares in the last quarter. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZM traded up $9.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $398.17. The company had a trading volume of 134,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,512. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.88. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $588.84. The firm has a market cap of $117.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.40, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of -1.47.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.07.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $845,784.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.50, for a total value of $2,490,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 211,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,304,760.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,301 shares of company stock worth $79,750,576 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

