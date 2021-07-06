ZPER Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded up 47.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 6th. One ZPER coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ZPER has traded up 52.7% against the dollar. ZPER has a total market capitalization of $484,275.78 and approximately $8.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.22 or 0.00235089 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000233 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001535 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.88 or 0.00808433 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPER (ZPR) is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,258,254,657 coins. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

Buying and Selling ZPER

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

