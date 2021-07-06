ZPER (ZPR) Market Capitalization Reaches $474,340.66

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded up 39.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last seven days, ZPER has traded 49.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZPER has a market capitalization of $474,340.66 and $7.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZPER coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.50 or 0.00232093 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000235 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001523 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $276.41 or 0.00817247 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPER (CRYPTO:ZPR) is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,258,254,657 coins. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

