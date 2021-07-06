ZrCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $962,176.89 (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One ZrCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000560 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ZrCoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. ZrCoin has a total market cap of $962,176.89 and $53,458.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00048450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.15 or 0.00134017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.55 or 0.00167151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,474.53 or 1.00121839 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $332.11 or 0.00964528 BTC.

ZrCoin’s launch date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

