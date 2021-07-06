ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Lowered to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZTCOY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ZTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st.

OTCMKTS:ZTCOY traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $6.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,924. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.98. ZTE has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40.

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. ZTE had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ZTE will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

ZTE Company Profile

ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.

