ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Lowered to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZTCOY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ZTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st.
OTCMKTS:ZTCOY traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $6.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,924. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.98. ZTE has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40.
ZTE Company Profile
ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.
