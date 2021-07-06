ZumCoin Price Up 27.9% Over Last Week (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 6th. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $49.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded up 27.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

