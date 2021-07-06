Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zymergen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Zymergen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Zymergen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Zymergen in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Zymergen alerts:

ZY traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.00. 281,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,033. Zymergen has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.43.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($4.84). The firm had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Zymergen will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Zymergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.