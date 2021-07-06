Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Insider Sells $121,113.30 in Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 11,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $121,113.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Miles Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 17,064 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $174,394.08.

On Monday, May 3rd, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 11,886 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $127,299.06.

On Monday, April 19th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 1,714 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $18,374.08.

Zynga stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.16. The company had a trading volume of 17,965,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,122,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.82 and a beta of 0.09.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,413,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,558,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,148,000 after buying an additional 12,330,586 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,831,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,890,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Zynga by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,866,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.46.

Zynga

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

