$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.14. PAE posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PAE will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PAE.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. PAE had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $748.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.51 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PAE from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of PAE in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PAE stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

PAE traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.86. 147,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,118. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. PAE has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.31.

PAE Company Profile

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segments, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment engages in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

