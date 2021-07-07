-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) to post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The ExOne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). The ExOne reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The ExOne will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.80). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The ExOne.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.31 million. The ExOne had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The ExOne’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of The ExOne from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The ExOne in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

NASDAQ XONE traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.14. The company had a trading volume of 10,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,547. The ExOne has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $66.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.29 million, a P/E ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The ExOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The ExOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The ExOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

