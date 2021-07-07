$0.24 EPS Expected for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings. Comtech Telecommunications posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of ($2.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($2.62). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $139.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.55 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. Comtech Telecommunications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on CMTL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Comtech Telecommunications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 17.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 3.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at about $1,936,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,495,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 22.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 292,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after acquiring an additional 53,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMTL traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $25.32. 6,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,434. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.88. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $30.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

